TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 245,425 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 245,425 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of MKS Instruments worth $37,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

