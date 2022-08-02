TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 44,400 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,484,000 after acquiring an additional 711,616 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,807 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Stephen W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

