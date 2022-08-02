TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TimkenSteel Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
