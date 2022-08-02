Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 9,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth $169,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 19.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 44.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

