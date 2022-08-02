Tokenomy Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $2,967.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

TEN is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

