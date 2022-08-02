TOKPIE Tops One Day Volume of $24,557.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $24,557.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.
