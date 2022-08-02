Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $2.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

