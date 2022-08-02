Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $2.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004070 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
