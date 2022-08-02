Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,101.38.

TSE TXG opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$836.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.54 and a 1-year high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

