TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPIC stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

