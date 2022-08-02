Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,665 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 366% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,002 call options.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

