Traders Purchase High Volume of WillScot Mobile Mini Put Options (NASDAQ:WSC)

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,869. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

