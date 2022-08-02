Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $295.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.28) to GBX 319 ($3.91) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 354 ($4.34) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

