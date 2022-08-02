TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 7,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,870. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

