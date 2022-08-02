TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
TransMedics Group stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 7,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.
Insider Activity at TransMedics Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Stories
