Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
Transocean Stock Down 4.7 %
NYSE:RIG opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 73.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
Further Reading
