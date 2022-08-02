Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Transocean Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 73.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

