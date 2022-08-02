TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.23 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 1.7 %

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $629.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

