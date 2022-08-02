TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.23 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $629.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 59.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on TA. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

