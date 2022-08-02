TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.28

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

