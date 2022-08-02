Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.26. 8,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 321,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $571.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Insider Transactions at Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,362,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 980,104 shares of company stock worth $9,343,010 over the last ninety days. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 60.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 72,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tricida by 355.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Articles

