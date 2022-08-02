Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

TCN stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

