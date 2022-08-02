TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$6.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,244 shares of company stock worth $1,181,266. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.