TrueFi (TRU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

