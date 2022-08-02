TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.
