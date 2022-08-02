TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.72 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.72 million and $91,314.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,227,426 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.