TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its Q2 guidance at $0.81-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.70-$4.97 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. TTEC has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in TTEC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

