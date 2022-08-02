Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,220,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $82.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Wedbush lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim set a $76.00 price target on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.