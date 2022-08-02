Tycoon (TYC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,623.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $781,119.23 and approximately $34,623.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

