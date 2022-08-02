U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,108,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,789. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

