U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

SLCA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

