UBS Group Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Sell

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $264.10. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

