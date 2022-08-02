UGAS Market Cap Hits $218,757.94 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $218,757.94 and approximately $100,673.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

