UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0013

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $223,579.83 and $105,421.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.13 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00127851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

