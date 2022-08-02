Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.05 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,181,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $13,421,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $6,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

