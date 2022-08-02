Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) PT Raised to €32.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($32.99) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($47.42) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of Umicore stock remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 168,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,639. Umicore has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

