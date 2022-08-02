UniLayer (LAYER) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.48 million and $189,417.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.