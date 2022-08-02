Uniswap Price Reaches $8.41 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and approximately $316.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $8.41 or 0.00036435 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007736 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,805,149 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.
