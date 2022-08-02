United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.