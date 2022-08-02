Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions comprises approximately 3.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Univar Solutions worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $65,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,786,000 after acquiring an additional 126,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

