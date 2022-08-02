Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

