Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.57. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

Universal Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Universal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Universal by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

