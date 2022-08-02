Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $37,627.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00065274 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

