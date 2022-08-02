Uquid Coin Trading 74.6% Higher This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $151.56 million and $5.92 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $15.16 or 0.00066348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,843.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003755 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

