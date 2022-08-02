USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Head-To-Head Comparison

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USCB Financial and Mercantile Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.42 million 3.57 $21.08 million ($4.31) -2.79 Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.83 $59.02 million $3.16 11.30

Analyst Recommendations

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for USCB Financial and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mercantile Bank 0 0 1 1 3.50

USCB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 31.14% 53.40% 5.53% Mercantile Bank 25.79% 11.85% 1.03%

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats USCB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

