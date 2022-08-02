Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

