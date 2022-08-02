Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 2,715 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $502.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.95 and a 200 day moving average of $503.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

