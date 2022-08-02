Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,018 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 169,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.25.

