Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 406,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,649,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,608,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

