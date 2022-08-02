Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,517 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 255.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

