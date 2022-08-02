Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.37.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.