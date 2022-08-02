Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $98.25

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.25, but opened at $92.04. Value Line shares last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

