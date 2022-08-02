VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

